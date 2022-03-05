Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $623,000 Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 54,677 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 380.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

CQQQ stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $92.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.