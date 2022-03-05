Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,424 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 98.60%.

Several analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

