Cetera Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,675 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $24,784,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,061,050 shares of company stock valued at $110,113,573 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $109.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

