Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after buying an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,971,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,542,000 after buying an additional 794,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

JCI stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,509. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

