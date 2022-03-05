Cetera Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,544,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 47,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Shares of MKSI opened at $146.38 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.23 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.74 and its 200-day moving average is $155.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

