Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $289,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

