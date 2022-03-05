Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 16.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 77.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Upstart by 131.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPST. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $128.27 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion and a PE ratio of 160.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day moving average is $210.80.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $33,524,433 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

