Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,588 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 25.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RJF opened at $99.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.11. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,293 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RJF. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

