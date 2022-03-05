Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $65,268,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $64,220,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 252.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,737,000 after acquiring an additional 103,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $413.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.04. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $608.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.88.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.