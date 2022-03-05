Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $553,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.
Shares of BATS INDA opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.