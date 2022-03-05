Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $553,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

