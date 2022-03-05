Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lennar were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Lennar by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 602.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

NYSE:LEN opened at $89.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

