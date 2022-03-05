Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 16,772 Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTAP. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April alerts:

QTAP opened at $28.35 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $30.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.