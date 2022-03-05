Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on IGM. Guggenheim lowered their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

IGM opened at $362.52 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $338.18 and a 52 week high of $453.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.69.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

