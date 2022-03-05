Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 161,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 7,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $176.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.