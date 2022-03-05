Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 19,370 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,370 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

PAYO opened at $3.94 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.