CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,200 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the January 31st total of 486,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CFVI opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

