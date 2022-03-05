CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Trading Down 8.7%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 5,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 2,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.
About CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CFN Enterprises (CNFN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.