ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.44. 85,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,261. The firm has a market cap of $526.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

