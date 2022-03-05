ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChargePoint updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

CHPT stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ChargePoint by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 124,847 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ChargePoint by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 62,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ChargePoint by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 67,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

