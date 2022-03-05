ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $743,054.76

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $743,054.76 and $56,988.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,420.76 or 0.99960087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00079412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001981 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013347 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

