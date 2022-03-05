Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Issues Earnings Results

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.
Shares of CEMI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 861,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 99,585 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
