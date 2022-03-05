Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Issues Earnings Results

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of CEMI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 861,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 99,585 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.