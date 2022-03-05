Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.80 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

