Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.90. 26,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chemed has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $483.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.06.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,901,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Chemed by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Chemed by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.