Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) PT Raised to $126.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPK. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK stock opened at $140.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $108.82 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.90.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,133.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 62,276 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.