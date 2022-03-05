Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58. 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

Chesswood Group Ltd. is a commercial equipment finance company focused on small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through the U.S. Equipment Financing and Canada Equipment Financing segments. The U.S. Equipment Financing segment is involved in a small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

