Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.75.

CVX opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $159.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $308.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Chevron by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $2,109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chevron by 728.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 401,025 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

