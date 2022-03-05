Chia Network Market Cap Tops $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.28 or 0.06728870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,455.78 or 1.00175571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048103 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

