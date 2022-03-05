China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of China HGS Real Estate stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. China HGS Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $74.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

