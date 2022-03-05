Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CHH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Comerica Bank raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

