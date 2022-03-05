Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Up 85.7% in February

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:CJEWY remained flat at $$20.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,095. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.2323 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

