Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Up 85.7% in February

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
OTCMKTS:CJEWY remained flat at $$20.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,095. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.
