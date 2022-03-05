CIBC Raises Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.56.

TSE BIR opened at C$7.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.54 and a 12 month high of C$7.85.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

