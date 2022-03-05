Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $266.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $245.00 to $266.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CI. StockNews.com raised Cigna from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $241.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.36 and its 200-day moving average is $217.87. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

