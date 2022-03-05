CION Invt (CION) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

CION Invt (NYSE: CION – Get Rating) is one of 684 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CION Invt to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get CION Invt alerts:

This table compares CION Invt and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Invt 93.55% 8.25% 4.34% CION Invt Competitors 32.63% -22.24% 2.46%

CION Invt pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. CION Invt pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.8% and pay out 51.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of CION Invt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Invt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CION Invt and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CION Invt $163.84 million -$11.02 million 7.93 CION Invt Competitors $1.19 billion $53.95 million 9.36

CION Invt’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CION Invt. CION Invt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CION Invt and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Invt 0 1 0 0 2.00 CION Invt Competitors 182 706 1004 20 2.45

CION Invt presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.38%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.97%. Given CION Invt’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CION Invt has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

CION Invt peers beat CION Invt on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

CION Invt Company Profile (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for CION Invt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Invt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.