Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Position Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,391 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,977. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.50.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

