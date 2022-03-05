Citadel Advisors LLC Has $7.73 Million Position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,939 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Arrowroot Acquisition worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARRW. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 160.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $9.74 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.