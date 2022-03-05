Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $7.52 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 138,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,601,000 after buying an additional 958,720 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $24,417,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.49 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.