Citigroup Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $170.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ABBV. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $150.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.76. AbbVie has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

