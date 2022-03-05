Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

