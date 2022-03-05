City Developments Limited Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for City Developments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for City Developments’ FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Shares of City Developments stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. City Developments has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

