Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Update

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the January 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.59. The stock had a trading volume of 351,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.30. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $541,395. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

