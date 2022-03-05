Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $755.20

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 755.20 ($10.13) and traded as high as GBX 922 ($12.37). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 919 ($12.33), with a volume of 1,270,666 shares traded.

CLIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.73) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.72) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 740 ($9.93).

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 913.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 757.24. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

