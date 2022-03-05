ClinTex CTi (CTI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $314,856.00

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $314,856.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ClinTex CTi Profile

CTI is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

