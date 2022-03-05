CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,492,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,885,000 after purchasing an additional 434,854 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point increased their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.69.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $243.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,864. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

