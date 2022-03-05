Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,500 ($33.54) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($43.74) to GBX 3,130 ($42.00) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,426.54.

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

