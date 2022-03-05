CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives $3.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CWBR remained flat at $$0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. 329,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,954. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

