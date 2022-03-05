Coinbase Global (COIN) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Coinbase Global to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

This table compares Coinbase Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion $3.10 billion 11.50 Coinbase Global Competitors $4.17 billion $743.18 million 19.83

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06% Coinbase Global Competitors 44.35% -37.96% 3.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coinbase Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 4 17 0 2.73 Coinbase Global Competitors 404 1598 1854 69 2.40

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus target price of $321.42, suggesting a potential upside of 93.92%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 54.01%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.