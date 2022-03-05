Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 250 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.