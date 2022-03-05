Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $90.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.98. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

