Comerica Bank Has $4.35 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Alleghany by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Alleghany by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Y stock opened at $654.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $671.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $605.14 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.77 by $0.69. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Alleghany’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Alleghany (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.