Comerica Bank Has $4.44 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on UAL shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

